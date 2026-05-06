Kay Frances Kinnison, age 88, of Lewisburg, passed away February 19, 2026, at Seneca Trail Healthcare Center in Lewisburg.

She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School – Class of 1955. Kay completed Beauty Academy and was self-employed as owner of Green Lane Salon in Lewisburg for many years.

Born September 16, 1937, at Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late H. Guy and Mattie Perkins Kinnison. She was a lifelong Methodist.

Kay is survived by a brother, Harlan Kinnison (Phyllis), of Hillsboro; nephews, John Slezak, Clark Kinnison (Kristin) and Charles Kinnison (Esther); great-nephews, Michael Kinnison Slezak, Jacob Kinnison, Logan Kinnison Slezak, Levi Kinnison, Luke Kinnison and Hugh Kinnison; and great-niece, Lillian Kinnison.

A graveside service will take place Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Hillsboro. All are welcome to join the family in celebrating her life.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com