It is with deep sorrow and heartfelt love that we announce the passing of our caring father, whose strength, kindness and unwavering support shaped the lives of all who knew him.

Charles Wesley Daugherty, age 91, known to friends and family as “Sonny,” was born August 16, 1934, in Marlinton, and passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2026, following a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Ann Robinson; sister, Shirley Killion; and brother, Paul Daugherty.

Sonny is survived by his devoted children, Charles “Buddy” Daugherty, and wife, Jeanie, of Landcaster, South Carolina, Beverly Taylor, of Woodridge, Illinois, Sharon Daugherty, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Conrad Haynes, and wife, Traci, of Walton Hills, Ohio, Vincent Daugherty, of Greensboro, North Carolina, Wesley Haynes, of Macedonia, Ohio, Kimberely Erskine, of Ronceverte, and Stephanie Erskine, of Lewisburg; loving grandchildren, Anitra and Angela Brown, Ryan Daugherty, Keith Taylor, Gabrielle Haynes, Tre Williams, Brehana Scott, Samantha Daugherty, Kendall and Chandler Haynes; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Sonny started working at a young age with the Mower Lumber Company near Cass, to help support his family. He spent the next 50 plus years working in food and beverage services at the world-renowned Greenbrier Hotel in White Sulphur Springs where he met many affluent people. After retiring, he enjoyed spending his time with friends and family.

Sonny will be profoundly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He was a man of quiet wisdom and steady presence – the kind of father who led not only with words, but with actions. He taught the value of hard work, the importance of integrity, and the power of compassion. Whether offering guidance during life’s most difficult moments or sharing laughter during its simplest joys, he was a constant source of comfort and encouragement.

Above all, he cherished his family. His love was unconditional, his patience endless, and his pride in his children immeasurable. He celebrated their successes, stood beside them in challenges, and created a home filled with warmth, understanding, and love.

He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, his generous heart, and the countless memories he leaves behind – moments that will continue to bring both smiles and tears to those who loved him.

Though he is no longer with us, his legacy lives on in the values he instilled, the lives he touched, and the love that will never fade.

A service to celebrate his life was held Monday, May 4, 2026, at Rhema Christian Center. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery.

He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

The family wishes to thank the Lewisburg Health Care Center for providing such devoted care to their father.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com