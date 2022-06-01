Kathleen Vada Mace, 91, of Slaty Fork, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home.

Born December 26, 1930, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Edna Louise Hannah Hammonds.

Kathleen was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Albert Mace; and two sons, Jerry and Edwin Mace.

She is survived by two daughters, Ramona Warder, and husband, Walter, of Slaty Fork, and Geraldine Blackshire, and husband, Curtis, of Charleston; two sons, Sam Mace, and wife, Adalene, of Marlinton, and Daniel Hammonds, and wife, Eileen, of Fairfax, Virginia; 21 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at a later date.

In keeping with Kathleen’s wishes, the body will be cremated.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com