Thursday, June 1, 1972

Cadet Daniel B. Horne, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Horne, of Arbovale, was recently promoted to the rank of Cadet Second Lieutenant for the academic year 1972-1973. Cadet Horne will serve in the position of Administrative Officer of Squadron G. His other achievements and activities include Alpha Phi Omega, national service fraternity; V. P. I. Student Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers; co-editor of “Foresight,” Civil Engineering newsletter; Campus Crusade for Christ; and Canterbury Club, the Episcopal college youth group.

COMMENCEMENT

The second Annual Commencement Exercise of Pocahontas County High School will be held June 8, 1972… Remarks will be made by Julian Hamed, President of the Board of Education; diplomas will be given out by Taylor V. Cremeans, Superintendent of Schools, Fredric W. Smith, Principal of Pocahontas County High School and David Smith, Director of the Vocational Department… Music will be provided by Mrs. Frances Eskridge.

PCHS Class of 1972

Keith Alderman, Marilyn Armstrong, Russell Arbogast, Donna Bennett, Gary Beverage, Joan Beverage, Keith Beverage, David Cain, Karen Carr, Jimmy Cloonan, Marshall Clutter, Martha Coffman, Renae Crist, Esthel Cummins, Donald Curry, Rebecca Cutlip, Robert Daugherty, Valinda Davis, Bobby Dean, Gilbert Dean, Keith Dean, Dennis Dever, Donna Rae Dunbrack, Russell Dunbrack, Darla Eye, Deborah Faulknier, Nina Fowler, Allen Friel, Jo Ann Friel, Russell Friel, Georgia Gary, Freddie Goldizen, Harold Griffin, Zane Hickson, Mike Hollandsworth, Dennis Hunter, Patricia Ir-vine, Windel Jack, Wayne Johnson, Mark Kane, Car-mella Kenney, Roger Kershner, Paul Lambert, Sarah Liptrap, Donna Lovelace, Howard Lowe, Shelby Madison, Debra Matheny, Nancy Matheny, Renalda Mayes, Charley McComb, Michael McLaughlin, Priscilla Mc-Laughlin, Larry Means, Cornell Moore, Donald Moore, Linda Mullenax, Michael Mullenax, Janice Nelson, Oran Nelson, Don Nicely, Michael Offutt, Annie Price, Lacy Pugh, Bonnie Reed, Starlet Rexrode, Terry Rich-ardson, Lori Rose, Sandra Ryder, Roger Scott, Barry Sharp, Diana Sheets, Diana Shifflett, Mary Lee Shrader, Judith Simmons, Marsha Simmons, James Smith, Lorraine Snyder, William Sparks Jerry Stewart, Ella Taylor, Cathy Tenney, Bobby Tin-cher, Rose Mary Underood, Charles Vandevender, Daniel Vandevender, Steve Viers, James Wade, Jeffrey Warner, Pamela Weaver, Diana Wilfong, Karen Wilfong, Shirley Wilfong, Denise Wilmore, Pamela Wooddell, Jo Ellen Woods, Clarence Wright.

DEATHS

Sidney W. McCoy, 79, of Beard, a son of the late Wallace and Mary Jane Kyle McCoy. Burial in the Droop Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Ruth Moore Sharp Phares, 78, of Dailey. She was known statewide for her prize winning Hereford cattle during the 1940s and 50s. Burial in the Maplewood Cemetery in Elkins.

Charles “Casey” Lantz, 81, of Elkins; born at Boyer, a son of the late Charles and Annie Tracy Lantz. Burial in the Maplewood Cemetery in Elkins.