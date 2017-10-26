Kathleen Barbara Colaw, age 92, of Elkins, formerly of Durbin, passed away Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at Colonial Place.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 28, 1 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Fuller officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Cemetery on Back Mountain Road, Durbin. An Easter Star service will be held at 12:50 p.m. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Durbin Community Library, PO Box 333, Durbin, WV 26264.

