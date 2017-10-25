Eleanor G. Arbogast, age 91, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born May 10, 1926, at Clover Lick, she was a daughter of the late Dennis and Mary Buzzard Grimes.

Eleanor was of the Wesleyan faith. She was a cook at Denmar State Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Evans Grimes and Dennis Grimes, Jr.; two sisters, Catherine Shields and Hallie McCarty; a sister-in-law, Virginia “Ginger” Arbogast; and a brother-in-law, Edward Sutton.

She is survived by six children, Samuel Arbogast, of Winchester, Virginia, Jean Sutton, of Marlinton, Jimmy Arbogast, and wife, Sheila, of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, Dorothy Morgan, and husband, Randall, of Hillsboro, Diane Wilfong, and husband, Randy, of Slaty Fork, and Russell Arbogast, and wife, Reba, of Cass; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was October 24 at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. Donnie Brown officiating. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

