Katherine Snyder

Katherine “Kathy” Lou Farley Snyder, age 71, passed away unexpectedly December 1, 2020, at her home in Marlinton.

Born March 23, 1949, in Williamson, she was a daughter of the late James Farley and Patricia Hunter Farley, of Delbarton.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, John Snyder; their two children, Bryan Snyder and wife, Crissa, of Lexington, Kentucky, and Amanda Jacobs and husband, Jeremy Jacobs, of Cleveland, Ohio; two grandchildren, Raphaelle Jacobs and Julian Jacobs; her sister, Judy; and brother, Greg; two brothers-in-law, George Snyder and Brad Snyder; and one sister-in-law, Jennifer Snyder.

Kathy grew up in Delbarton. She graduated from Burch High School in 1966 and was valedictorian of her class. She attended Marshall University, earning a degree in music in 1970. It was at Marshall that she met John, her college sweetheart, and they married in January 1971.

Kathy and John first lived in Huntington, where they both worked at Huntington State Hospital, teaching music and athletics to patients there. In 1973, they moved to the mountains of Pocahontas County, where Kathy got a teaching position as an elementary school music teacher.

Kathy was a lifelong educator. She taught music for many years and will be remembered for her beloved Christmas pageants and for teaching piano to countless students. Later in her career, she returned to college and received a Master’s Degree in Reading and Literacy Education from West Virginia University, nearly qualifying for a Ph.D. She became an accomplished reading specialist, earning the West Virginia Teacher of the Year Award. After retiring from the public school system, she continued to teach literacy at the college level at WVU, and was a private consultant to various school systems throughout the state. In addition to being a teacher, she enjoyed her work growing and operating a Christmas tree farm with her husband. Christmas was a favorite time of year for her.

Her family will remember her as an incredibly kind and selfless person who always put others first. She was hardworking, honest, and was passionate about education and her work as a teacher. She was an avid reader; she loved the beach. She loved animals, especially her horses and her Golden Retrievers. Most of all, Kathy was a devoted mother and spouse who was committed to the happiness of her family and who cherished her time with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and the community that she loved.

A private family service was held Sunday, December 6, at Mountain View Cemetery, where Kathy was buried.

The family plans to invite friends and members of the community to a larger memorial and celebration of Kathy’s life this coming summer.

Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Humane Society of Pocahontas County, 410 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

