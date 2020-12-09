Glenda Rider

Glenda Faye Rider, age 77, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born May 25, 1943, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Samuel Dewey and Idiola Daisy Scott Rider.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Norma Jean Ray and Sharon Ann Rider; and brothers, Camerson, William Curtis and Samuel Dewey Rider, Jr.

She is survived by her sisters, Geraldine Cain, Shirley M. Bostic, Betty C. Wilt, Janet L. Winkestein and Donna Sue Moore; and brothers, Steven Douglas Rider, Donald Lee Rider, Charles Kermit Rider, David Michael Rider, Ricky Allen Rider and Randy Lynn Rider.

Graveside service will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.