Karen Barb

Karen Dee Barb, 51, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley.

Born November 5, 1969, at Leesburg Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Guy and Sue Jordan Bennett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Floyd Tracey; and sister, Yvetta “Cherokee” Wickham.

Karen is survived by her husband, Robert R. Barb; daughter, Bonnie Harrah, of Green Sulphur Springs; sisters, Avis Seldomridge, of Cass, Inez Bennett, of Parkersburg, Diane Foe, of Cass, Kimberly Finley, of Mississippi, Amber Neal, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Christy Bennett, of Indiana; brothers, Randy Bennett, Eddie Bennett and Kevin Bennett, all of Marlinton, Mark Bennett, of Petersburg, John Bennett, of Dunmore, and Steven Bennett, of Cass; grandchildren, Remi Tracey, Conner Tracey, Ralei Harrah, Titan Harrah and Willow Vandall; and daughter-in-law, Ashley Vandall.

Graveside service was held Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Cochran Cemetery at Onoto.

