David Warren Smoot, III (known to many as “Smootie”), age 55, unexpectedly passed away of a heart attack Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his home in Elkins.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Warren Smoot. Jr. and Sgt. Major Richard L. Ratliff, the father who raised him.

Dave will be lovingly remembered by his beloved life partner, Erin Browning; his mother, Sue Ellen Ratliff; his son, Connor; and Connor’s mother, Haley Crawford. He is also survived by three step-sisters, Barbara Harper, Karen Davis and Debbie Ratliff.

He will be missed by his sweet dogs, Gunnar and Daphne.

He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during his early adulthood.

Dave was a Ski Instructor who fulfilled his life-long passion of skiing by teaching people of all ages the sport he enjoyed. He transported large vehicles, boats and equipment throughout the east coast. He was also a master restorer, who saw usefulness in old objects, and patiently worked to bring them to new life.

Dave’s devotion as a father was insurmountable. He had a jovial personality and was deeply charismatic with a mischievous smile, all-knowing Elk River eyes, and all of these traits were passed on to his son, Connor. He never met a stranger and had a way of easily connecting with others, no matter the circumstances.

He loved the hills of West Virginia and was a steward of the land and water. He was an enthusiastic fisherman and boat captain. He enjoyed adventures of any sort and had a way of pulling others out of their comfort zone that always made them better. His larger than life personality could take charge of any situation. Dave was unforgettable.

As a devoted supporter of Special Olympics, he volunteered for their winter games. In more recent years, he volunteered countless hours at the West Virginia Autism Supportive Center.

Dave continued to give after his death with wishes for organ donation being his final act of service.

Dave had the uncanny ability to scan the energy of a room. This served everyone well when he worked securing bars and music venues to keep people safe. Ironic to his need to keep people safe, he also knew exact risks to take flying down a slope at 100 mph. He was a risk taker that believed wholeheartedly in speed and going fast.

Dave’s personal motto: “Love and protect your family with all your heart, embrace life with gusto, keep your head up, and go fast.”

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests that contributions be made through a Facebook Fundraiser being established for family/funeral expenses and his son, Connor. Please check Dave’s Facebook page for details to come regarding the donations and the Celebration. www.facebook.com/smoot3

An address for any correspondence not happening online is Talbott Frame Shop c/o Erin Browning PO Box 1693 Elkins, WV 26241.

Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com