Our beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, Kaiden Lee Harold Stull, gained his angel wings to go home with the Lord Thursday, November 24, 2022, while hunting on the family farm.

Born February 18, 2011, in Elkins, he was the son of John and Shanda Stull, of Durbin.

Kaiden was an avid gamer, and he loved hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, music and spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, and his kindness, love for animals, devotion to his family and for giving the best hugs in the entire world.

Kaiden was a sixth grade student at Green Bank Elementary Middle School where he excelled in math, enjoyed band and was a friend to the students and faculty. He enjoyed participating in Outdoor Adventure School and had a love for science.

Kaiden was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Corenia Ramsey; paternal great-grandfather, Roscoe Moyers; maternal great-grandfather, Harold Carpenter; and maternal great-uncle, Marvin Lee Sharp.

Left to cherish Kaiden’s precious memory is his paternal grandmother, Peggy Stull, of Bartow; paternal grandfather, Charles Stull, of Mt. Nebo; maternal grandfather, Nathan Ramsey (Sherry Hager), of Logan County; maternal great-grandmother, Barbara Lane, of Marlinton; paternal great-grandmother, Alice Moyers Shifflett (Jim), of Bartow; maternal great-grandparents, Melva and Darrell Ramsey, of White Sulpher Springs; aunts, Rebecca Dicenzo (Frank), of Scottsdale, Pennsylvania, Sara Stull and Katelyn Stull, both of Bartow, and Alicia Ramsey (Junior), of Marlinton; uncles; Jasper Stull, of Clarksburg, Kyle (Savannah) Cohenour, of Hillsboro, and Ethan Stull, of Hillsboro; very special and much loved cousins, Aaron, A’llana, Gunner, Braxton, Malakai, Izabella, Shaylynn, Braedon, Corenia, Oaklynn and Erika; a host of friends; and his beloved cat, Oliver.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 2, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at New Hope Church of the Brethren in Frost.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at New Hope Church of the Brethren with Rev. Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lantz Funeral Home to offset the funeral expense.

Contributions may also be made to Kaiden’s Hunter Safety Fund that is being established in his honor. Check or money order may be mailed to Tracey Valach, Nature’s Outdoor Classroom at PO Box 139, Snowshoe, WV 26209.

Online condolence may be shared at lantzfuneral home.com