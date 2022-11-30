Cathy Jossetta Johnson, 66, of Buckeye, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins surrounded by loved ones.

Born June 27, 1956, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late William Joseph Johnson and Louise Estelle Moore Johnson.

She was a retired clerical worker and held job positions at WVMR, Pocahontas Center, Home Health Care Services and Hanover Shoe Company. She was a member of Marlinton Church of God.

Cathy loved animals, flowers, plants, music, thrifting (especially for clothes), and spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her bright smile, infectious laugh and kind disposition.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Abigail Hannah.

She is survived by a daughter, Rebekah Hannah, and significant other, Adam Beverage, of Marlinton; companion, Keith E. Hannah, of Slaty Fork; grandchildren, Jachobi Hannah-Teter and Wynter Gail Beverage, both of Marlinton; sisters, Vicki Johnson Vrable, of Marlinton, Debbie Johnson, and friend, Danny Moss, of Huttonsville; two brothers, David Johnson, and partner, Florence Hanna, of Marlinton, and Douglas Johnson, of Short Pump, Virginia.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pocahontas County Humane Society.