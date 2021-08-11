Justice again urges residents to get vaccinated as cases continue to climb

Governor Jim Justice reported last Friday that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia had reached 3,372; nearly four times the number of active cases seen throughout the state less than a month ago.

“We’re starting to see a more rapid increase,” Justice said. “There needs to be more and more concern about getting yourself vaccinated because we’re running out of time.”

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also climbing.

The number of active hospitalizations in West Virginia is now 210, up from 185 as of the Governor’s briefing on Wednesday. Of those currently hospitalized, 32.4% are in the ICU.

Justice also reported that West Virginia now has five counties in the Red Category of the County Alert System map: Cabell, Marshall, Upshur, Wetzel and Wyoming.The map also features 12 Orange counties, six Gold counties and 13 Yellow counties; meaning that 36 of the state’s 55 counties are now above the Green.

In addition, 129 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been identified in 32 counties across the state.

Booster Battlefield Assesment

During the press briefing, Justice announced that more information about signing up for the Booster Battlefield Assessment will be coming soon.

West Virginia’s Booster Battlefield Assessment is the first statewide program in the country to test and measure antibody levels among vaccinated individuals.

Earlier this week, Joint Interagency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer said that any West Virginians who are interested in participating in the Booster Battlefield Assessment should call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’re going to get you more information about how to sign up soon,” Justice said. “In the meantime, we appreciate you calling in.

“We’re going to move to get antibodies checked in our nursing homes first, and then we’re going to move to others. We’re going to get a lot of really valuable information.”

Outbreak Report

Justice reported that, as of Friday, there are 10 active outbreaks associated with churches throughout West Virginia. The churches are located in Cabell, Fayette, Jackson, Jefferson, Marion, McDowell, Nicholas, Putnam and Raleigh.

Additionally, there are now 14 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state, and 29 active inmate cases and four active staff cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system.