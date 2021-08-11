Claude Simmons

Claude Gray Simmons, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at CAMC-Memorial.

Born June 24, 1939, at Jacox, he was a son of the late Nelson Pierce and Bessie Grey Boggs Simmons.

Claude was of Methodist faith, a US Marine Veteran, 50-year member of the Marlinton Masonic Lodge # 127 and a mine foreman for Island Creek Coal Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Ray “Ronnie” Simmons; grandsons, Matthew Erick Simmons and Ronald Ray “Bud” Simmons II; three brothers, Roy, Paul and Jordan; and a sister, Anita Rose.

Claude is survived by his wife, Sandra Rose Simmons son, Robert “Bob” Gray Simmons, and wife, Heather, of Marlinton; stepson, Andrew Pritt, of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Michelle, Hilary, Michael and Stephen; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. with Pastor G.P. Simmons officiating. Military Honors by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hillsboro Fire Department PO Box 81 Hillsboro, WV 24946.

