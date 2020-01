Junior Walter Shearer, 87 of Marlinton passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, January 12, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Burial will be in the Gibson Cemetery at Slaty Fork. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

