Julie Ann “Jewels” Moses Lamphear, age 60, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday December 1, 2018, at her home, following a short illness.

Born July 3, 1958, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of Mary Jane Vandevender Moses and the late Ronald Dane Moses.

Julie had many hobbies including reading, creating jewelry and fishing, and she could repair just about anything. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and shared her home with Canessa.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Sue King Moses and Donald and Hazel Simmons Vandevender.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sisters, Donna Sue Gooding and Coby Jane Brown, both of Slaty Fork; her daughters, Carrie Parker, of Marlinton, and Amanda Lamphear, of Gastonia, North Carolina. Julie is also survived and cherished by three grandchildren, Canessa Marie Parker and Ryleigh Dane Parker, both of Marlinton, and Jason Lee Smith, of Gastonia, North Carolina.

In keeping with Julie’s wishes, the body will be cremated and her ashes will be spread at a private service.

Memorials may be made to Pocahontas Cooperative Parish, PO Box 35, Marlinton, WV 24954. Please indicate on the donation that it is in memory of Julie Lamphear.

