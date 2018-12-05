James Ellet Gragg, age 71, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born December 7, 1946, at Dunmore, he was a son of the late Ellet and Edna McLaughlin Gragg.

James was of the Methodist faith. He was a self-employed welder, member of the electrical union IBEW Local #70, substitute welding teacher for Pocahontas County High School for a year, Past President of Marlinton Lions Club, past member of the Frost and Marlinton Volunteer fire departments, and a 20-year member of the Marlinton Masonic Lodge #127 AF & AM.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, James E. Gragg Jr. and Jeffrey C. Gragg; and a sister, Rachel Gragg.

He is survived by a daughter, Jodi Zickefoose, of Tallmansville; sons, Joey Gragg, and wife, Pam of Dailey, and James Randy Gragg, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Caleb Gragg, Crystal Mallow, Bailey Zickefoose, Kaden Nelson, Addison Gragg, Grayson Gragg, Heather Gragg, Randy Gragg and Kenny Gragg; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, May B. Richardson, of Paris, Kentucky, Peggy J. McMillion, and, husband Quincey, of Buckeye, and Bonnie M. Marshall, and husband, Richard, of Lewisburg; brothers, Owen J. Gragg, and wife, Karen, of Marlinton, and Charles E. Gragg, of Lewisburg, and a best friend, Stewie Carpenter, of Marlinton.

Family will receive friends Saturday, December 8, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 9, 2 p.m. at Frost United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeanie Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Gragg/Sprouse Cem-etery in Frost with Masonic graveside services conducted by the Marlinton Masonic Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frost or Marlinton Volunteer fire departments.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com