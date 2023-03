John Carl Gibb, 31, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Marlinton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Buckeye with Pastor David Moore officiating.

Per John’s wishes, the body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lake Weir High School to the attention of the John Gibb Memorial Fund, 10351 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala, FL 34472-2517.