Carolyn Rae Phillips Phillips, 81, of Green Bank, formerly of Fairmont, passed away at home Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with her family by her side.

The Phillips family has entrusted the arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Ford Chapel, 201 Columbia Street, Fairmont, WV 26554.

The funeral service will be held in the funeral home Monday, April 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse presiding.

Friends will be received at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com