Jenny Shields Barnstein, age 63, of Manchester, Maryland, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Dove House Hospice in Westminster, Maryland.

Born May 27, 1956, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of Gaye E. Miller Shields, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Cass, and the late James William Shields, Sr.

Jenny was a graduate of North Harford High School and had worked as an administrative assistant for Hannah More School in Reisterstown for more than 34 years. She was an avid Baltimore Ravens fan and season ticket holder, a supporter of animal rescue efforts and a loyal and loving friend to many.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 22 years, Richard Lee Barnstein; daughters, Jessica Fauth Wise, of Easton, Maryland, and Samantha Rose Barnstein, of Manchester, Maryland; a brother, Jim Shields, Jr., of Frederick, Maryland; a sister, Priscilla Waldman, of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania; and grandchildren, Ella, Abby and Grayson, all of Easton, Maryland.

Memorial service will be held July 20, 7 p.m. at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, Maryland, with Pastor Dustin Harper officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of service.

Celebration of Life gathering for friends and family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Double Dog Dare Rescue, 1014 Old Manchester Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or online at www.doubledogdarerescue.org