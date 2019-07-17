Craig Robert Baldwin, age 38, of Dunmore, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with his family by his side.

Born March 24, 1981, in Elkins, he was a son of Danny Baldwin, of Bath County, Virginia, and Donna Chocklett Coakley, and husband, Marion, of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Craig enjoyed hunting, fishing, football, NASCAR and looking for morel mushrooms.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Haley N. Baldwin; and grandfathers, Pete Baldwin and Harry Chocklett.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Morgan D. Baldwin and Keaton R. Baldwin, both of Hillsboro; twin sister, Carrie Clutter, and husband, Nathaniel, of Hillsboro; brothers, Chad Baldwin, and wife, Erin, of Green Bank, and Brian Baldwin, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; maternal grandmother, Zelda Chocklett, of Dunmore; paternal grandmother, Nina Baldwin, of Hot Springs, Virginia; girlfriend, Cheryl Biggs; two nephews; two nieces; and aunts and uncles.

Family will receive friends Thursday, July 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton. Funeral service will be held Friday, July 19, 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor David Fuller officiating. Interment will be in Arbovale Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Pocahontas Strutters, c/o Cully McCurdy, 155 Boone Lane, Marlinton, WV 24954.