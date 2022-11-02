Jeffrey Lynn Hanna, 72,of Richwood, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Lewis Gale Hospital in Salem, Virginia.

Born December 30, 1949, in York, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Bernard and Susie Hanna.

Jeff was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four younger brothers, John, Jim, Justin and Jack.

He is survived by his wife, Esther Adkison Hanna; sons, Bryan, Kevin and Jeffrey Lee; sister, Jocelyn Hanna, of Frankford; grandchildren, Aiden, Ezra and Ivy; brother, Joe Hanna, and wife, Linda, of Hillsboro; nieces and nephews, Lucinda, Joe Ward, Stacy, Nathaniel and Josiah; and many other family members and friends.

In keeping with his wishes, the body was cremated.