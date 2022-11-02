Tori Lynn Mask Gibson, age 31, of Marlinton, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Slaty Fork.

Born March 14, 1991, in Newton County, Georgia, she was a daughter of Kenneth Randall and Raye Lynnette Crews Mask.

Tori was a chef and hostess and attended Mary’s Chapel Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Gibson; daughter, Charlotte Gibbons; sons, Charles Gibbons, Theodore Gibbons and Verson Mask; and brothers, Thomas Mask and Benjamin Mask.

Funeral Service was held at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton Wednesday, November 2, 2022, with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Battered Women’s Shelter or to Child Abuse Prevention.