Jaxson Abel Friel, 2-year-old son of Richard Andrew, Jr. and April Moyers Friel of Arbovale got his wings Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Davis Medical Center.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at the Thornwood Community Church with Pastor William Vandevender officiating.

Burial will follow in the Friel Family Cemetery near Green Bank under the directions of the Lantz Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 16, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Thornwood Community Church.