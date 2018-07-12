A road crew will be working on a section of the Highland Scenic Highway (Forest Road 150) on Monongahela National Forest near the Little Laurel Overlook for the next few weeks, due to damage caused by a failed culvert.



A small section of the Highway will be reduced to one lane, just west of the Little Laurel Overlook, which could result in traffic delays. It is possible that additional closures will be needed once construction begins.



Regular updates will be posted to the website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/mnf/home



Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling the road, obey speed limits, and watch for slowed traffic and changes in the traffic pattern.



For more information call the Marlinton-White Sulphur Ranger District at 304-799-4334.