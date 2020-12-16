Jane Hamed passed quietly into heaven Wednesday, December 9, 2020. At the time of her passing, she was at her home in Christiansburg, Virginia, surrounded by a loving family and by the love of Jesus Christ.

Born August 6, 1924, in Pocahontas County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Gilbert Sheets and Ollie Edmonton Sheets.

Jane attended nursing school in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, during the early 1940s in the Cadet Nurse Corps.

In 1944, she married Julian M. “Tony” Hamed. Together, they went to post-war Germany in the early 1950s where their second son was born. They returned to the Hamed farm in Green Bank and stayed there from the early 1960s until 2009 when Tony passed away.

Jane was also known by affectionate names including Nurse Jane, Granma Jane, Mama Jane and Susanna.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, she stayed busy with a host of skills and hobbies including nurse, mother, wife, gardener, devout Christian, Sunday school teacher, patriot, army wife, hospital board member and cattle farmer, to name a few. There were times when she was the “doctor” in northern Pocahontas County when no other doctors were practicing, and she generously lent her time to those in need.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, David Michael Hamed and Steven Matthew Hamed; and a much-adored nephew, Rockford Norris Hamed, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Joseph Hamed, and daughter-in-law, Karen Valencia Hamed, of Christiansburg, Virginia; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, the family will have a walk through visitation Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

Funeral service will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at noon at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow at the Arbovale Cemetery Annex.

COVID-19 regulations will be practiced at all times.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bartow Frank Durbin Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, PO Box 267, Dur- bin, WV 26264 or High Rocks Academy, 195 Thompson Road, Hillsboro, WV 24946.

