James Robert Shamblin, age 60, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Saturday, March 17, 2018, following an extended battle with cancer.

Born January 31, 1958, he was a son of the late Eddie A. and Elsie I. Brown Shamblin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie L. Shamblin and Wesley S. Brown; and a sister, Mary A. Roberts.

He is survived by four children, Mandi Shamblin, Rachelle Shamblin, Jason Shamblin and Brittany Shamblin, all of Mill Creek; a brother, General Shamblin, of Wallback; four sisters, Annie Shamblin, Catherine Shamblin Crofford, Dorothie Shamblin and Susan Shamblin Armstong, all of Marlinton; and many nieces and nephews who also mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held March 20 at John H. Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Woods officiating. Interment was in Sunset Cemetery in Bickmore.