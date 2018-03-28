The Marlinton Middle School Copperheads and the Green Bank Eagles met and competed for County Tournament honors February 12. The tip off time for the boys was 6 p.m.

The Marlinton Copperheads took the win with a score of 48-38. The Lady Copperheads also took home a win by a score of 42-23.

At the conclusion of each game, each team was presented a first or second place trophy, along with the All County Tournament trophies.

The prestigious academic trophies were also awarded and the Copperheads came out on top there as well. MMS boys and girls basketball teams and the MMS Cheerleaders took home the trophies.