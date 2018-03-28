The Marlinton Middle School Copperheads and the Green Bank Eagles met and competed for County Tournament honors February 12. The tip off time for the boys was 6 p.m.

The Marlinton Copperheads took the win with a score of 48-38. The Lady Copperheads also took home a win by a score of 42-23.

At the conclusion of each game, each team was presented a first or second place trophy, along with the All County Tournament trophies.

The prestigious academic trophies were also awarded and the Copperheads came out on top there as well. MMS boys and girls basketball teams and the MMS Cheerleaders took home the trophies.

First Place Boys Basketball Team and highest GPA winners 3.287: Front row, l to r: Ben Dunz, Cage Burdette, Gareth Ryder and Josey Armstrong. Back row: Coach Shonda Carr, C.J. Long, Frankie Burgess, Ethan Armstrong, Cassius Keating, David Gibb and A.J. Madison.
First Place Girls Basketball Team and highest GPA winners 3.658. Front row, l to r: Sydney Puffenbarger, Michelle Yingling, Kynlee Wilfong, Hannah Burks, Eden Lester and Rayna Smith. Back row: Maxine Puffenbarger, Izabella Spradlin, Jazzlyn Teter, Delania Luikart, Haley Spencer, Makenzie Moyers, Allyson Alderman, Macaden Taylor, Kassidy Long and Breaunna Burgess.
Marlinton Middle School Lady Copperhead Cheerleading Award Winners of Highest GPA 3.521: Front row, l to r: Christy Casey, Hayley Kincaid, Rachel Burns, Danielle Yingling and Heidi Kelly. Second row: Mary Pauley, Andrea Alderman, Jaedyn Irvine, Helena Hebb, Cassandra Moats. Third row: Micayla Bryant, Jaylee Doss and Summer Hall.
All county Boys Basketball Team, l to r: Austin Morgan, Jamie Vandevender, Ethan Armstrong, David Gibb and Gareth Ryder.
All County Tournament Girls Basketball Team, l to r: Sara Maxwell, Makalya Ervine, Allyson Alderman, Makenzie Moyers and Macaden Taylor.
All County Cheerleaders, l to r: Heidi Kelly, Rachel Burns, Jayden Cover and Maybelle Warner.

