James Johnson

James Ronald Johnson, age 78, of Cass, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his home.

Born December 15, 1941, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Lewis Edward and Veda Ethel Irvine Johnson.

James was a Navy veteran and a retired machinist for Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Marie Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Lynne Grimes; sons, Randall Lee Johnson and Wendell Edward Johnson; four grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Monday, August 24, 2020 at VanReenen Funeral Home with David Grimes officiating.

Interment in Wilfong Cemetery in Marlinton.