Edgar Smith

Edgar Lee Smith, age 72, of Huntersville, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Huntersville.

Born March 25, 1948, at Elkins, he was a son of the late Omar and Versie Rogers Smith.

Edgar was owner and operator of Smith Lumber Sales for many years and was a member of New Vision Praise and Worship Center.

He is survived by his brother, Sterl Gray Smith, and wife, Vickie; nephews, Brian Smith, and wife, Christina, David Smith, and wife, Kristie; and niece, Michelle McKenney, and husband, Darin.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at VanReenen Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Beaver Creek Cemetery in Huntersville, with Pastor Richard Wanless officiating.

Interment in Beaver Creek Cemetery.