Ivan VanReenen, age 93, of Buckeye, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at W. V. Caring in Elkins.

Ivan was a Navy veteran. He owned VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton, where he served the community as an undertaker for many years.

Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hensil VanReenen; brothers, Walter and Floyd; sisters, Cora McCallister, Viola Abdella, Annie Beverage, and his twin sister, Arlene Beverage.

He is survived by daughters, Nanette Beckwith, and husband, Ralph, Terry VanReenen and Lisa Thompson. He was Granddad to Juli Beckwith, Leslie, and husband, Sam, Josh Dilley, and wife, Cheryl, and Adam Harwell; Great-Granddad to Trenton and Harlyn Harwell, Noah and Kaleb Dilley and Dylan Weatherholt, and wife Laken. Great-great-grandchildren Carter Dilley and baby Lucas Weatherholt will be told how much Granddad would have loved them.

Per his wishes, a graveside service was held Monday, April 18, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pocahontas County Opera House Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Please join us to share stories of a life well lived.