Pocahontas County High School Baseball has four sets of brothers on this year’s team: pictured, l to r: Randy Long, CJ Long, Ben Dunz, Dillon Dunz, Devon Burgess, Frankie Burgess, Josey Armstrong and Devon Armstrong. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Dunz
Pocahontas County High School Baseball has four sets of brothers on this year’s team: pictured, l to r: Randy Long, CJ Long, Ben Dunz, Dillon Dunz, Devon Burgess, Frankie Burgess, Josey Armstrong and Devon Armstrong. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Dunz
Leave a Reply