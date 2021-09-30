[caption id="attachment_83438" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Oak-Grove-New-Entry-Stone-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="450" class="size-full wp-image-83438" \/> Photo courtesy of Pocahontas County Genealogy Group<br \/>Entry stone for Oak Grove Cemetery on Denmar Road in Hillsboro \u2013 Inscription: \u201cPresented in recognition of the agricultural and community achievements of J. M. \u201cMac\u201d and Elma Cutlip McNeel, Jr.\u201d[\/caption]\r\n\r\nCompiled by the \r\nPocahontas County \r\nGenealogical Group\r\n\r\n\u201cLovingly dedicated to all our ancestors who have gone on before.\u201d\r\n\r\nNestled in the chestnut oaks and giant laurels in Pocahontas County are many marked and unmarked cemeteries. The In Loving Memory series attempts to specifically identify smaller, lesser known cemeteries and gravesites in the county.\r\n\r\nBook 1 \u2013 (Limited number of copies available.) A lot of the information has been incorporated into Book 4.\r\n\r\nCemeteries included in Book 1:\r\n\r\nCamp Allegheny Confederate Civil War Cemetery, Jacob and Nancy Cassel gravesites near Cass, Ervine Gravesites, Gragg Cemetery, Hartman Cemetery, Judy Cemetery, William Nottingham Cemetery, Oak Flats Cemetery, Tacy Cemetery near Cass, Varner Cemetery at Top of Allegheny Mountain, Wilmoth Cemetery, Wooddell Cemetery, Yeager Cemetery, Camp Allegheny, Jacob Yeager Cemetery.\r\n\r\nThe books in this series contain a brief history of each cemetery, GPS coordinates for directions, diagram of the cemetery, grave listings which provide Section, Row and Stone number when possible, surname, first and middle name and maiden name, where applicable; date of birth and date of death, as well as military info, gravestone inscription and notes. Photos and topographical maps are included, as well.\r\n\r\n\u201cCemeteries are the one arena where the records themselves are being worn away by the wind, and by time. The Genealogy Group has knowledge of at least 368 cemeteries and gravesites within the boundaries of Pocahontas County. Some are maintained by churches, others are on family farms with well-posted signs. Several were abandoned by caretakers over time and suffered dozing over for cropland. \r\n\r\nHow many more are within the boundary of the national forest or deep in hollows hidden for all of time?\u201d\r\n\r\nBook 2 \u2013 Oak Grove Cemetery and Coffin Sale Records of Asbury R. Smith. Updated 2012. 84 pages.\r\n\r\n\u201cNestled on some of the prettiest plains in all of the Virginias is a beautiful meadow where many of the county\u2019s early ancestors rest in peace. Familiar surnames are plentiful to any who do genealogy or history in the region\u2026\u201d\r\n\r\nBook 3 \u2013 Mountain View Cemetery, 160 pages. Updated 2011\r\n\r\n\u201cMountain View Cemetery is maintained by the Town of Marlinton\u2026 \r\n\r\nAs you read the information in these books, remember that many of the headstones are generations old and have been weathered and worn through time. All efforts have been made to include only the information on the stone.\r\n\r\n When collaborative information was solicited, it is so mentioned with the applicable reference.\u201d\r\n\r\nBook 4 \u2013 Back Mountain Road, Durbin to Cass. 2008. 64 pages. \r\n\r\nNottingham, Hosterman, Wanless, Cass, Deer Creek, West Fork \u2013 Wildell, Gertrude, May.\r\n\r\nThis fourth in the series of cemetery listings includes all known cemeteries and burial sites covering the areas of the West Fork of the Greenbrier River and along the base of Back Allegheny Mountain generally from Durbin to Cass. The cemeteries herein are located along FS 44 and Route 250 north of Durbin; then along the Back Mountain Road from Durbin to the top of Cold Run, west of Cass.\r\n\r\nThey include:\r\n\r\nWildell Cemetery, Italian \u201cTalley\u201d Cemetery at Gertrude, Grave at May, Lee A. Galford Cemetery, Kelly Cemetery, Denver Arbogast Cemetery, Grant Vandevander Cemetery, LeMasters Cemetery, Nottingham Cemetery, Bethel Church Cemetery, Gum Cemetery, Hevener Church Cemetery, Hosterman Cemetery, David McDonald Grave \u2013 Old Spruce, Wanless Cemetery, Jacob and Nancy Cassel Graves, Gragg Cemetery, Hilltop Cemetery Tuner Cemetery, McLaughlin Cemetery, Tacy Cemetery, Deer Creek Cemetery, Galford cemetery- East of Cass.\r\n\r\nThese books contain bits of history, as well.\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas Times, November 3, 1921, page 1:\r\n\r\n\u201cWOODMAN DEAD \u2013 John O\u2019Day, aged 61 years, was found Tuesday in a dying condition at a spring on top of Cheat Mountain near Wildell, He had started to the camps on Cheat River Monday morning and gave out as he reached the brow of the mountain, stayed in the snow 30 hours, and died from the effects of the exposure soon after found. The deceased was from Emporia, Penn., and was an old time woodsman.\u201d \r\n\r\nBurial at Wildell Cemetery, Nov. 3. 1921; undertaker \u2013 J. B. Sutton, Cass, WV. \r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83443" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Smith-Cem-at-Edray-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="448" class="size-full wp-image-83443" \/> Photo courtesy of the Pocahontas County Genealogy Group<br \/>The Smith Cemetery. Directions: from the intersection of U.S. Rt. 219 and State Rt. 39 at Marlinton, take Rt. 219 north for 3.5 miles to the Edray United Methodist Church. The cemetery is on the hilltop behind the church and is visible from Rt. 219. [\/caption]\r\n\r\nBook 5 \u2013 Frost to Dunmore. Printed 2010. 90 pages. \r\n\r\nRuth Horner\u2019s 40 years of cemetery records proved to be an invaluable aid in compiling this work. Her records often included important genealogical information that is no longer available due to missing markers or faded markers that are no longer legible.\r\n\r\nThe following cemeteries are included in this volume:\r\n\r\nJoseph Sharp, Taylor-Townsend, Curry, Abraham Sharp, Austin Sharp, Mary Bowers (gravesite), Gilmer Sharp, James Gragg, Bannis Buzzard (gravesite), Snowden Buzzard, Howard Buzzard, Warwick Shinaberry, John Lindsay, Cecil Shinaberry, Zane Grimes, Cornelius Buzzard, Criss Dilley, Baxter, James McLaughlin.\r\n\r\nBook 6 \u2013 Little Levels. Printed 2010. 200 pages.\r\n\r\n\u201cLittle Levels is so named for the level formation of uplands in the southern part of Pocahontas County. The Big Levels are in Greenbrier County.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe strength of our forefathers and their pride in ownership of land instilled a pride in their future generations that remains today. As we visit those final resting places located on private property, it is important that we ask permission to enter, close gates we open, not climb the fences, and not drive on muddy roads or through fields. Farm animals can pose a danger and we should always respect their territory.\u201d\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83441" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Richard-Hill-Page-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="406" class="size-full wp-image-83441" \/> The In Loving Memory series contains brief histories of each cemetery, GPS coordinates for directions, diagram of the cemetery, grave listings which provide Section, Row and Stone Number when possible, surname, first and middle name and maiden name, where applicable; date of birth and date of death, as well as military info, gravestone inscription and notes. The two pages shown here are just a sample of the wealth of information the Pocahontas County Genealogy Group has complied and saved for future generations. Each marker tells a story, such as Hill, Brenda Joyce \u2013 Date of Birth November 22, 1949. Date of Death November 22, 1949. Inscription: Gone to be an angel. Daughter of Ward and Irene Hill. [\/caption]\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Richard-Hill-Page-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="396" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-83442" \/>\r\n\r\nInformation from the following cemeteries is included in this volume:\r\n\r\nMill Point \u2013 Hillsboro \u2013\r\nSharp Cemetery, James Rose Cemetery, McClintic Cemetery, McNeel Cemetery.\r\n\r\nSteven Hole Road \u2013 \r\nSeebert Road: Ruckman Cemetery, Smith Cemetery, Rosia Cole Grave, Cook Cemetery, Lewis Graves, Pleasant Green Church Cemetery.\r\n\r\nBeard \u2013 Denmar \u2013\r\nPoor Farm, F. W. Harper Cemetery, Jordan Cemetery, Denmar Sanitarium Superintendent\u2019s Grave, Denmar Sanitarium Cem-etery, Birchfield Cemetery, Rhea-Ewing Cemetery, Old Droop Church Cemetery. \r\n\r\nDroop \u2013 \r\nMcCarty Cemetery, and Civil War Memorial Mar-ker, Confederate Graves, Droop Mtn. Battlefield State Park, Harper McCoy Grave, Whiting Cemetery, Cutlip Cemetery.\r\n\r\nLobelia Road \u2013 \r\nRichard Hill Cemetery, Emmanuel Church Cemetery, McCarty Cemetery, Caesar Mountain, Ann Armstrong Gravesite, Thomas Hill Cemetery, Clark-Beard Cemetery, Blair Cemetery.\r\n \r\nJacox Road \u2013 \r\nKellison Cemetery, Sunset Cemetery, Sullivan Cemetery.\r\n\r\nBook 7 \u2013 Mace, Big Springs, Linwood, Slaty Fork, Pleasant Valley, Elk Mountain, Edray and the Brush Country. \u2013 Printed 2014. 168 pages.\r\n\r\nEarly pioneer settlers to this area were Barlow, Beale, Daugherty, Doyle, Drinnon, Duncan, Friel, Gay, Gibson, Hannah, Johnson, Moore, Poage, Sharp, Varner, Warwick and Waugh.\r\n\r\nMace, Big Springs and Linwood \u2013 \r\nBeale Cemetery, Gibson Cemetery on Dry Branch Road, Big Springs Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Beckwith Family Cemetery.\r\n\r\nElk Mountain \u2013 \r\nVarner Cemetery, Sharp Cemetery at Slaty Fork, Civil War Gravesite at Sharp\u2019s Country Store, Hannah Cemetery, Jack Cemetery, Gibson Cemetery, Moffett Cemetery, Moore Cemetery.\r\n\r\nEdray \u2013\r\nSmith Cemetery at Edray Methodist Church, Smith Cemetery II on Quarry Road, Edray Cemetery, Julia L. Price Gravesite on Quarry Road, Clifton Family Cemetery on Quarry Road, William M. Sharp Cemetery on Quarry Road, Geiger Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMarlinton \u2013\r\nRobert Gay Cemetery near Campbelltown.\r\n\r\nBack Mountain Road \u2013\r\nBurial site on Back Mountain Road, Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery, McKenney Cemetery at Mt. Pleasant Church, Gay Cemetery at Indian Draft, William Sharp, Jr., Pioneer, Cemetery.\r\n\r\nBrownsburg \u2013\r\nBrownsburg Cemetery, Carpenter Cemetery.\r\n\r\nFairview Road \u2013\r\nFairview Cemetery, Fair-view Cemetery II, Rev. Harrison Francis Grave-site.\r\n\r\nAirport Road \u2013\r\nNeff Gravesite, Bright Gravesites, Gay \u2013 Gibson Cemetery.\r\n\r\nSeebert Wilfong Road \u2013\r\nWilfong Cemetery.\r\n\r\nBook 8 \u2013 Huntersville, Beaver Creek, Watoga State Park, Burr Valley, Minnehaha Springs and Rimel. Printed 2016. 158 pages.\r\n\r\nThe eighth book in the series of cemetery listings includes all known cemeteries and burial sites from Marlinton, east along US Route 39 to the Bath County, Virginia, line on Allegheny Mountain, and the area south of US Route 39 to the Greenbrier County line.\r\n\r\nMarlinton, East of the Greenbrier River \u2013\r\nMesser Cemetery\r\nPoage Monument\r\nMcGlaughlin Cemetery\r\nHuntersville \u2013\r\nCivil War Cemetery\r\nOld Huntersville (Bradshaw) Cemetery\r\nHuntersville Cemetery\r\nLogan W. Dale Grave\r\nMcLaughlin Cemetery, Ambassador\u2019s for Christ Campground \r\n\r\nBeaver Creek Road \u2013\r\nEsco Alderman Cemetery, Ivan F. McKenney Marker, Charles N. McComb Grave, Parsons Cemetery, Phillips Cemetery, Keeney Cemetery, Beaver Creek Cemetery, Allen Hamilton Grave, Terry Wayne Sheets Grave, Pyles Family Cemetery.\r\n\r\nWatoga State Park \u2013 \r\nGaylor Cemetery, Bel-cher Cemetery, Workman Cemetery, Kellison-Alderman Cemetery.\r\n\r\nBurr Valley \u2013\r\nBurr Cemetery, McComb Family Cemetery, Ryder Cemetery, Coulter Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMinnehaha Springs \u2013\r\nAlexander-Jordan Cem-etery, McElwee Cemetery, White Cemetery, Alderman-Wade Cemetery, Alderman Cemetery, the Docks, Alderman Cemetery, North Fork of Anthony Creek.\r\n\r\nRimel \u2013\r\nRider Cemetery- Grazing Allotment, Rider Cemetery II, Cochran Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Moore Cemetery, Trainer Cemetery, Combs Cemetery at High Top, Peter\u2019s Pinch Memorial Marker. \r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_83439" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Peter-Stone-1-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="399" class="size-full wp-image-83439" \/> Photo courtesy of Pocahontas County Genealogy Group<br \/>A\u2008marker for Peter Pinch can be found in the woods near the top of Allegheny Mountain. It is the spot where a man named Peter met his death when his mule slipped and he was crushed between the mule and a tree. The place has been called \u201cPeter\u2019s Pinch\u201d ever since.[\/caption]\r\n\r\n<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Peters-Pinch-Mem-Mrkr-FS-55-1.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="266" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83440" \/>\r\n\r\nHistory of Peter\u2019s Pinch \u2013 \u201cSometime in the late 1800s, a man by the name of Peter was riding a mule with a sack of grain along the Knapp Spur Road to a grist mill on Little Back Creek. Near the top of Allegheny Mountain (on the Virginia side) the mule slipped and Peter was crushed between the mule and a tree. This particular spot has been called Peter\u2019s Pinch ever since. Knapp\u2019s Spur Road was one of the earliest pioneer roads across the Allegheny Mountains. It came down to Knapp Creek on a ridge between Hamilton Hollow and Spruce Lick Hollow.\u201d Cultural Resources Inventory. Monongahela National Forest, Marlinton Ranger District, by Larry Jarvinen, April 5, 1979. Compartment 58 \u2013 Hamilton Hollow.\r\n\r\nBook 9 \u2013 Woodrow to Buckeye \u2013 Williams River, Dutch Bottom, Woodrow, Onoto, Red Lick Mountain, Spruce Flats, Jerico Road, Beard Heights, Swago and Buckeye. Printed 2018. 169 pages.\r\n\r\nWoodrow Road \u2013\r\nBarlow Cemetery, Cochran Cemetery, East Woodrow Branch Road Cemetery, Burgess Cemetery, White\u2019s Chapel Church Cemetery. \r\n\r\nWilliams River \u2013\r\nWallace W. Warner Stone, Handley Wildlife Management Area, Mullens Cemetery, Handley Wildlife Management Area, Sheets Cemetery, Dutch Bottom\r\nSpruce Flats Road from Woodrow Road\r\nBeverage Cemetery, Stony Creek\r\nJerico Road\r\n\r\nCivil War Union Cemetery, John Moore Cemetery, James Moore Cemetery, William A. Ratcliff Grave, Ethel R. Sharp Grave, Sharp Cemetery, Duffield Cemetery -1936, Duffield Cemetery-1986, Duffield Cemetery, 2016, Gay Cemetery\r\n \r\nHistorical Society Museum \u2013\r\nMarlin\u2019s Bottom Confederate Cemetery, James Atlee Price Cemetery\r\n\r\nBeard Heights \u2013\r\nRobertson Cemetery, Apperson Cemetery\r\n\r\nNorth Buckeye Area \u2013\r\nRogers Cemetery \u2013 Thomas Road, Fleming Cemetery, Kee Cemetery.\r\n\r\nSpruce Flat Road from Buckeye \u2013\r\nArmstrong Cemetery, Beverage Cemetery, Dry Creek Road, Overholt Cemetery, E. S. Hefner Grave, Simmons Cemetery, Sheets-Carpenter Cemetery, Rachel E. McCoy Grave, Burgess Cemetery.\r\n\r\nBuckeye Area \u2013\r\nPaul Hilleary Grave, Buckeye Chapel Cemetery, Rogers Cemetery, Rush Run, Jonathan McNeill Grave, McNeill Cemetery\r\nThe Genealogy Group is grateful to the people of this county who graciously granted access to the cemeteries on their property and, in some cases, personally took members of the group to the out of the way and hard to access cemeteries. \r\n\r\nIf you know of a cemetery or gravesite that should be included in this series, please contact Roger or Jan Orndorff at rjorndorff@htcnet.org, Gail Hyer at gailhyer@yahoo.com or call Pam Hoover at McClintic Library, 304-799-6000.\r\n\r\nIn Loving Memory books are available at The Pocahontas Times office or by mail from Roger and Jan Orndorff at rjorndorff@htcnet.org\r\n
