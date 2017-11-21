Thanksgiving is upon us.

What does it mean to you?

Today, feasting is in first place. Tables are filled with delicious food in abundance. Family and friends gathering, fellowship and football – lots of belt loosening.

Be thankful you can celebrate in this manner. In our country of plenty, there are so many in need. Reach out to those less fortunate and lend a helping hand, when you can.

Give thanks for family and friends.

As we grow older, our family connections grow fewer. A staggering number of elderly live alone with little connection with the outside world.

I am grateful and give thanks for friends in my neighborhood who are there for me. The Senior Center isn’t only about food, fun and games, they check on their clients and give assistance as needed.

My “hospital” family is very supportive to me. I am thankful for them, and I am thankful to have the privilege to attend the church of my choice to worship God.

I’m thankful for the caring pastors who serve as our shepherds, and for the fellowship of my church family.

Be thankful for our free country.

Sometimes, when I listen to the news, I feel sad, as it seems freedom is being taken advantage of by destructive demonstrations and disrespect for our beautiful flag.

As you have your blessing at your Thanksgiving dinner, remember those who are serving in the military, and those who have died or were wounded to ensure our freedom.

Have a blessed Thanksgiving.

We have so much to be thankful for – “count your blessings, name them one by one.”