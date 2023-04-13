Little did I know four years ago what I was getting myself into. I have always been one who likes to help the community however I can. Hillsboro Council needed a new member. My wife talked me into sitting in on a few council meetings. I soon realized the town needed many things replaced and or upgraded. From sidewalks raising up to the old bank building needing to be demolished, and water and sewer systems needing to be rebuilt after 40 years of no upgrades.

I asked to become a council member and was voted in.

The Mayor at that time was not going to run for another term. I talked with council and they said they would like for me run for Mayor. I had no experience at all in government. First thing I did was call and set up a time that I could talk with Sam Felton. Sam was very helpful, but I was still lost.

Region 4 called me and asked if we needed additional sewer or water lines run for the town of Hillsboro. I said we needed a lot maintenance work done on our water and sewer systems. Region 4 personnel came and looked at our water/ sewer system and said we needed a complete new sewer system.

When I ran for Mayor, I had two things in mind. The first was a new sewer system along with upgrading our water system; and the second was to demolish the bank building.

I started applying for grants. We received a grant June 4, 2021 to demolish the bank building. It has been very frustrating for me, because the money is there, but hasn’t been released. Word is that bids will go out soon.

We have received a grant to build a completely new lift station for our sewer. Construction is scheduled to start in April this year. This grant was for $664,000. The bid came in lower than $664,000.

We have also received a grant to update and rebuild our lagoon area. This grant was for $484,000. Bids have not gone out on this project at this time.

We just received a grant for $100,000 to design new sidewalks.

We have been working hard to upgrade the town of Hillsboro. Our town is small and can fall through the cracks sometimes. We just have to keep trying. We should have a Dollar General Store opening soon along with the reopening of the restaurant.

I want to thank our council for all the support they have given me these past four years. Without them, I could do nothing. I also want to thank the people who work for the town. I would not survive without our treasurer who has taken on a lot of additional responsibilities. Our operators who are out there every day doing their jobs to keep our water safe to drink as well as keeping the sewer flowing.

Anytime we need something, people in Hillsboro will step up and help in anyway they can: Chris Rose’s Excavating, LLC, Hillsboro Fire Department, Justin Taylor, Al and Jane Huppert and many others.

I will be running for Mayor again this year for another four years. Please feel free to contact me with any concerns or problems you may have.