Harvey Edward Galford, 80, of Slaty Fork, passed away Tuesday, October 18 2022, at his home in Tennessee.

He was born December 9, 1941, and was the son of late Wallace and Pauline Galford.

Harvey served his country in the US Navy from 1959 to 1963. He was a member of the American Legion, DAV, VFW, Pocahontas County Honor Corps and Marlinton Lions Club and had served as a District Governor. He also served on Marlinton Town Council and was one of the founding members of Pioneer Days. He was a member of First Baptist Church-Huntersville. Harvey was self-employed for many years, and, after retiring, spent his time traveling the world and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Galford, and husband, Don, of Marlinton; son, Isaac Galford, and wife, Libby, of Newport Tennessee; grandchildren, Lance Corporal Levi Galford USMC, presently deployed, Sara Galford, of Newport, Tennessee, and Carl Kimbrew, of Marlinton; sisters, Karen Friel, and husband, Kermit, and Jo Debra Gandee, all of Slaty Fork; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Big Springs Presbyterian Church in Slaty Fork Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.