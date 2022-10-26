Charles Clifford “Charlie” Alexander, Sr., 78, of Arbovale, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home.

Born January 29, 1944, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he was a son of the late Bernard George and Pebble Gillispie Alexander.

Upon discharge from the U.S. Army, Charles and his late wife, Margaret, settled in Baltimore, Maryland, to raise their four children, but he always wanted to be back in the mountains of West Virginia. Charles retired after 30 years of service to the General Motors membership of UAW Local 239 as a union representative. Once he returned to West Virginia, he began working on his blueberry farm in Arbovale. He enjoyed meeting and talking with all those who came to pick blueberries. Charles loved spending time with his family, and hunting, fishing and farming.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Elizabeth Argenti Alexander; son, Charles Clifford Alexander, Jr.; brother, Michael Riley; and infant twin grandsons, Vincent and Bernard Alexander.

He is survived by daughters, Stephanie Dilley, and husband, Arlie, of Green Bank, and Patricia Fletcher, and husband, Mark, of Placida, Florida; son, George Alexander, and wife, Victoria, of Forest Hill, Maryland; grandchildren, Faith, TJ, and wife, Whitney, Nick, Tyler, Madison, Samantha, Tiffanie, and husband, Matt, Kristie, Charles III, George Jr. and Zachary; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Saige, Brock, Cloud, Rylee, Bentley, Cassie, Ezekiel, Sawyer and Elijah; brothers, Larry Alexander, and wife, Julie, of El Cajon, California; B.G. Alexander, of Hillsboro; sisters-in-law, Emma Riley, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Patricia McMahon, of Omaha, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Amy Paul officiating. Pocahontas County Veteran Honor Corps will conduct military rites at the funeral home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at WallaceandWallaceFH.com