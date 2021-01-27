Gladys Thompson

Gladys Pauline Thompson, 93, of Marlinton, formerly of Herndon, Virginia, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Stonerise Nursing Home in Rainelle.

Born August 1, 1927, in Arlington, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Clifton and Clara Thompson.

Gladys was a Baptist by faith. She was a homemaker and had worked with the handicapped for many years in the Fairfax County School System in Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Virgil Wayne Butler; son-in-law, Benton Lester; three sisters; and two brothers.

She is survived by one daughter, Diana Lester, of Marlinton; two sons, Virgil A. Butler, and wife, Nancy, of Goldvein, Virginia, and Calvin Butler, and wife, Kathy, of Marlinton; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com