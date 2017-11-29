On Wednesday, November 24, 2017, Geraldine “Deenie” Dunbrack Nuckoles, of Kernersville, North Carolina, formerly of Marlinton, gained her wings and went home with our Lord.

Deenie married Harry Wilson Nuckoles in 1957. They raised three children.

During Deenie’s life, she had a wide and enjoyable work experience from the early years at Western State Psychiatric Hospital in Staunton, Virginia, to working with Harry as a bookkeeper for their multiple businesses. She then moved to North Carolina, where she became involved with Harley Davidson dealerships. She was active for many years with the Methodist churches in Marlinton and Kernersville, North Carolina.

In addition to her parents, Marvin and Flossie Dunbrack, she was preceded in death by her son, Brett Wilson Nuckoles; and sisters, Blanche Gwinn, Thelma Perry, Gladys Waugh and Annabelle McNeill.

She is survived by her daughters, Malisa Hutto, and husband, Jackie, of Kernersville, North Carolina, with whom she made her home, and Jona Nuckoles Irvin, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; two loving grandchildren, Brooklynn McLaugh- lin Moore and Jayna Hutto; and two wonderful great-grandchildren, Thatcher Hill and Chantel Hill.

With the loving care of Malisa and Jackie, Deenie lived the last few years of her life with joy.

Graveside service was held November 27 in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.