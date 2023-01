Gerald Hampton Burnett, 79, of Ruckersville, Virginia, gave up his mortal life Thursday, January 12, 2023.

After retirement he indulged his lifelong love of books through his bookstore, Buckeye Bend Books, in Buckeye.

A graveside funeral service was held Monday, January 16, 2023, at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Preddy Funeral Home in Madison was in charge of arrangements.