Genevieve Wilfong passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born March 22, 1931, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Sebert and Margie Wilfong.

Genevieve loved to plant a garden and can. She also loved when family and friends came to visit.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Gordie Anderson; brothers, Micheal Lee Wolfe, Clarence Wilfong, Harry Wilfong, Williard “Bill” Wilfong and Richard Wilfong; and sisters, Dorothy Boggs and Catherine Rimel.

She is survived by her daughters, Waneta Anderson and Dianna Stewart, and husband, Tommy; a son, Kenneth Wilfong, and wife, Carolyn; sisters, Eve Galford and Joan Cutlip; and a brother, Boyd Wilfong.

Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 11, 11 a.m. at the Wilfong Cemetery.