Gary Michael Means, age 79, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018, at his home.

Born July 9, 1939 at Huntersville, he was a son of the late Brenton H. and Shirley Grace Underwood Means.

Gary was a United States Army Vietnam Veteran, was a mechanic for American Tank Transport, a member of the VFW Post #160, and the American Legion Post #276.

He attended Beaver Creek Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Means.

He is survived by a sister, Phyliss L. Skerritt, of Beaver Creek; and two brothers, Wayne Means, of King George, Virginia, and Danny Means, of Severn, Maryland.

In keeping with his wishes, the body will be cremated.

