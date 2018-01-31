Valentine’s Day will soon be upon us, and members of the Pocahontas County Artisan Co-op are readying the 4th Avenue Gallery in the Marlinton Depot for their “Gallery of Love” Open House, which will be held Friday, February 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a delectable selection of chocolate for shoppers to enjoy while perusing a wide array of local art.

The members have an amazing selection of handmade treasures any Valentine would appreciate.

The Pocahontas County Artisan Co-op is fortunate to have a diverse group of artisans who create handmade jewelry. Currently, those artisans include Cheryl Beverage, Louise Burner, Katie Mullens, Cindy Sandeno, Kaitlin Whitt, Rolf Brunner, Cree Lahti and Lyn Cetani.

Come by the 4th Avenue Gallery February 9 during our “Gallery of Love” Open House to see the many unique pieces of jewelry and other handmade local art.

The Pocahontas County Artisan Co-op was founded in 2007. The non-profit organization promotes local artisans, sponsors art-related events, and assists art-based small businesses.