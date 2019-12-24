The Super Bowl of Astronomy will touch down in Honolulu January 4 – 8, 2020, as the American Astronomical Society (AAS) holds its largest meeting of the year.

More than 3,000 astronomers, students, educators and journalists will gather at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu for the 235th AAS meeting. This event shares the latest discoveries, new research, and cutting-edge technology that is being used in the field.

A diverse corps of staff from the Green Bank Observatory’s science and education divisions will attend the meeting, leading and participating in a variety of sessions. Scientists from around the world who use the Green Bank Telescope (GBT) for research will also be presenting.

The GBO is mentioned in more than 90 sessions or presentations at the meeting.

Home of the world’s largest steerable radio telescope, which earlier this year discovered the most massive neutron star to date, the (GBT) continues to be a fundamental instrument for scientists around the world.

More than two dozen students will be attending this national scientific meeting with Observatory staff. These include undergraduate and graduate students from across the country who participated in research programs and camps over the summer, working with Observatory scientists, engineers, and educators. High school students, from across the country and the Mountain State, involved with the Pulsar Search Collaboratory (PSC) will also be attending, and are eager to present their work at a national scientific meeting of this caliber.

All those attending on behalf of the Green Bank Observatory are excited to share their latest discoveries, innovations and best practices, and to champion West Virginia before an international audience of scientists, educators, students, and journalists.

Green Bank Observatory is supported by the National Science Foundation and is operated by Associated Universities, Inc. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.