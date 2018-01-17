Forrest “Clark” McLaughlin, age 76, of Dunmore, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 10, 2018, from Pocahontas Memorial Hospital in Buckeye.

Born January 4, 1942, in Dunmore, he was a son of the late Lynn David and Mildred Woodrow Taylor McLaughlin.

Clark retired in 2002, after working as a supervisor at Bayloff Stamped Products. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam. He attended the Frank Church of the Nazarene and was a member of the American Legion in Pocahontas County, VFW and DAV.

He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR, listening to country music and talking about the Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris Turner McLaughlin; daughters, Doris “Dodie” McLaughlin, of Andover, Ohio, and Marilyn Emrick, and husband, Rick, of Kinsman, Ohio; a son, Herald McLaughlin, and wife, Krissy, of Geneva, Ohio; sisters, Cora Lee Carpenter, and husband, Roy, and Millie Campbell, all of Dunmore; brothers, David McLaughlin, and wife, Norma, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, and Park McLaughlin, of Dunmore; grandchildren, Trisha Hopkins, and husband, Lonnie, Tim Rizzo, Clayton Rizzo, and wife, Gabby, Jen Morocco, and husband, Mark, Nick Emrick, Clarissa French, and husband, Chris, and Haley Artman; and great-grandchildren, Austin, Morgan, Lincon, Ashlyn, Alivia, Gavin, Gabby, Dayton, Camden and Rylee.

Funeral service was held January 13 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor Gary Reynolds and Mr. Brett Carr officiating. Military Honors were conducted by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

Memorials may be made to the Frank Church of the Nazarene.

