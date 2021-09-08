[caption id="attachment_83004" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/john-denver.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="457" class="size-full wp-image-83004" \/> John Denver 1943 ~ 1997[\/caption]\r\n\r\n\u2018Take Me Home, Country Roads\u2019\r\n\r\nA half-century ago, a song originally inspired by the curvy rural roads of western Maryland fell into the hands of a recording artist who would turn it into a wildly popular and timeless tune.\r\n\r\nAlmost overnight, \u201cCountry Roads\u201d became a worldwide hit and the consummate theme song for the great state of West Virginia. \r\nAlthough it needs no introduction to anyone who has ever heard it, it is time to revisit this wonderful song and the story behind it.\r\n\r\nI have to admit that I often get a little teary-eyed when I hear John Denver\u2019s \u201cCountry Roads,\u201d especially so when I am alone and driving the real country roads of West Virginia. \r\n\r\nIt is a song that speaks to the better moments of my life, as I am sure it does for many of you. It tugs at my emotions as it carries me down that winding road of memories from an earlier time. \r\n\r\nThe song struck a chord with people far and wide. It is loved not just by those born here, but by the thousands who have consciously decided to make West Virginia their home.\r\n\r\nMany of my friends from places elsewhere also love our state, and they take every opportunity to visit and enjoy those things that make it so very special. \r\n\r\n\u2018Country Roads\u2019 invades China\r\n\r\nThe last place on Earth I would have expected to hear \u201cCountry Roads\u201d was in the People\u2019s Republic of China, yet that is precisely what happened. \r\n\r\nI was attending a Moon Festival party in Beijing when a young college student approached me and asked, in Mandarin, if I was American. I replied that I was, and he said \u201cHao de,\u201d meaning \u201cgood.\u201d He put up one finger indicating for me to wait just a moment, and he soon returned with an acoustic guitar.\r\n\r\nOne of the other guests brought a couple of chairs to the corner of the room where a small group had assembled. Pointing to one of the chairs, she said, \u201cPlease, sit here.\u201d After I was seated, the young musician positioned himself on the other chair facing me as though I was to be his sole audience. \r\n\r\nAs he sat down across from me with his guitar, I hadn\u2019t the slightest idea what he was about to play. I was a long way from home and more than a little homesick, and the song that he played was totally unexpected and moving. \r\n\r\nHe beautifully belted out \u201cCountry Roads\u201din perfect English. It was only after his performance, that I learned he did not speak any English. This man on the other side of the world so loved this tune that he had memorized every word and nuance of the song.\r\n\r\nDid John Denver actually write \u201cCountry Roads?\u201d\r\n\r\nWell, yes and no. \r\n\r\nThe song was in the process of being written by Taffy Nivert and Bill Danoff, both songwriters, and singers associated with Denver. \r\n\r\nAccording to most accounts, Taffy and Bill were driving through rural Maryland when they started composing a song about the winding roads just to pass the time.\r\n\r\nThe two hit a sticking point when they tried to use three-syllable Maryland in the lyrics \u2013 it just didn\u2019t fit the song\u2019s meter. A four-syllable state was required to maintain the desired rhythm.\r\n\r\nThey didn\u2019t want to use Massachusetts as the Bee Gees already had a popular song with that title since 1967. Figuring that nearby West Virginia must surely have beautiful mountain roads, as well as four syllables, they struck musical gold.\r\n\r\nBetween Christmas 1970 and the New Year 1971, Nivert and Danoff showed their composition to John Denver, but told him it was intended for Johnny Cash. He immediately saw it as a promising piece of music and made it clear that he wanted the song.\r\n\r\nThe three stayed up all night in the couple\u2019s basement apartment, putting the finishing touches to the song. John Denver\u2019s first public performance of \u201cTake Me Home\u201d was at the Cellar Door Music Club in Georgetown a few days later. \r\n\r\nIt drew a five-minute standing ovation \u2013 the song was destined to be a hit, and John and the co-writers knew it. A few months later, the song was released on the A-side of a 45- rpm record. \r\n\r\nFor you younger folks, a 45-rpm was a standard vinyl record in the 1950s and 60s. There was usually one song on each side of the seven-inch disc, called a \u201csingle.\u201d The song deemed more popular was generally put on the A-side. \r\n\r\n\u201cCountry Roads\u201d quickly rose to #2 on Billboard\u2019s top 100 hits. By August of the same year, \u201cCountry Roads\u201d was certified Gold, meaning that a million copies had been shipped out. \r\n\r\nJohn Denver was now a performer who filled every venue when he performed. \r\n\r\nCountry Roads still maintains its popularity with more than 1.5 million digital downloads. Proof that young and old still delight in this tune.\r\n
