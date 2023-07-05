Thursday, June 8, 1898

THE FOURTH

The glorious Fourth of July was celebrated in Pocahontas. In every “grove and under each green tree,” the dancing platform and the “refreshment” booth supported one and the other, alternated by giddy whirls in the festive swing.

These professional “picnics” were generally enlivened by bloody ring fights. A riot was precipitated on Back Alleghany when a tough from Highland proffered a lady whiskey when only lemonade was desired, and her escort dared him to “do that again.”

Rumors of a general engagement on Elk have reached us. A conscription officer should attend picnics in Pocahontas and impress the combative element…

WAR NOTES

The news so anxiously anticipated by the American people concerning the attack of the fleet and army on Santiago is to the effect that there have been two days spent in severe fighting, July 1st and 2nd. On Saturday, the Spaniards were driven back with great loss, and pushed back inch by inch toward Santiago. The fleet joined in and Morro and the other forts were well nigh knocked to pieces.

This terrible conflict lasted from Friday break of day until Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, the Spanish made desperate efforts to retake San Jan Hill, but were repulsed with fearful loss.

Lieutenant Maxfield, from the balloon, guided the Americans to the Spanish outworks. Colonel Roosevelt’s horse was shot under him and half of the Rough Riders were wounded.

The first or opening shot of the battle was fired by Captain Capron whose son had been killed a few days before.

The American loss is estimated at 800 wounded and killed, and the Spanish about five times greater…

A FREE BRIDGE

At last, for the first time since the war, the Greenbrier Bridge has been thrown open to the public and no toll is required. The bridge has been netting the county something like $40 a year and as there has been no expense attached to keeping it up, and it was built by the State of Virginia, it was like robbing Peter to pay Paul.

It was a great drawback to the town of Marlinton, for country people would not like to pay toll and would not come to our stores on that account. It has been a great nuisance, some people paying and some promising to pay.

Those who have paid assessed toll in advance will have their money refunded. The toll is dropped until further order of the court.

A FISHING PARTY

Wednesday morning, a number of ladies and gentlemen met on the island near Isaac Smith’s mill for a day’s outing to catch bass, said to be so plentiful in the Greenbrier. The party was gotten up in honor of Miss Ada Lee, a charming young lady of Keyser, who has been visiting the Misses Renick, and Mr. and Mrs. William May, of Ashland, Kentucky, guests of Mr. and Mrs. Preston Clark.

All necessary equipment for a day’s fishing was on the island, but there was more fishing on dry land than in the water. Someone suggested that we ask Miss Della Edgar about that…

Miss Lou Clark fished for bass.

Misses Glenna Hill and Bessie Edgar seemed to enjoy rowing on the river.

Mr. Lee Clark and Miss Jessie Renick were out in a boat when by some accident the boat rocked and Mr. Clark fell out, but managed to get in again, and they reached the shore in safety. He is now a Baptist…

About one o’clock, Mrs. Preston Clark called the ladies to spread lunch, and the well-filled baskets under the branches of the tall maples and the good things that were taken out of those baskets make us want to go fishing again. At 6 p.m. all were homeward bound, after having spent a most pleasant day.

BIOGRAPHIC NOTES

Among the pioneer settlers of the Edray district, the Drinnons are believed to have been among the very first. From what the venerable James McCollam, a grandson of Lawrence Drinnon, remembers, there were three brothers: Charles, Lawrence and Thomas. It is more than probable they came here about the time John McNeel and the Kinnison brothers had made their settlement in the Levels, for they were from the same county and neighborhood.

Lawrence Drinnon settled on the Greenbrier above the mouth of Stony Creek, on land now occupied by the family of the late George Gibson and Col. Levi Gay. His wife was a member of the Day family, but her name is not remembered. Their children, who were being taught by James Baker at the time of his death by the Indian warrior, were James, Charles, John, Susan and Sally…

Thomas Drinnon, a brother of Lawrence, the pioneer, settled at Edray. After him, Drinnon’s Ridge is named, and so he has monument as enduring as the everlasting hills. He made the first opening where the village of Edray now stands and owned much of the land that comprises the neat and attractive farm homes that present such a charming scene when viewed from the “big turn” on the mountain road, whence is unfolded some of the most picturesque mountain scenery in our county…

Charles Drinnon, believed to have been a younger brother of Thomas and Lawrence, was in Indian captivity for several years. When redeemed and brought home, he frequently complained of it, as if he was sorry to leave his captors as attached he seemed to have become to Indian usages, manners and custom. It is hinted, too, that there might have been an attractive young squaw in the question, a daughter of some tribal chief, but we will leave this for what it may be worth as a romantic conjecture…