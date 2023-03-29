Thursday, April 1, 1898

NEW YORK NEWSLETTER

Pearl Eytinge, the actress, has gone crazy through the excessive use of morphine.

What a shame it is that in this enlightened age, so many people actually kill themselves through the use of cocaine, morphine, etc. Some of the smartest men and women of the day take these drugs to quiet pain; after awhile the habit grows, and before they are aware of it they are slaves to their use. The sale of opium, cocaine, morphine, etc. should be very strict and covered by law. The druggists make a fortune selling these drugs.

– – –

A large and disastrous fire occurred in the Bowery Sunday night. The building was known as the Bowery Mission Lodging House. Eleven men were burned to death, six of whom were recognizable. This mission was run by the proprietor of the “Christian Herald.” The cause is supposed to have resulted from the stump of a lighted cigarette being thrown into a heap of rubbish. The unfortunates will be buried at the expense of the proprietor of the mission.

FOOTBALL

Frost 4; Oak Grove 1

A lively game of football was played at Frost Saturday. Frost won the toss and chose the east goal. Oak Grove forced the playing for about five minutes when Frost settled down and carried the ball back. The most terrific rushing of the whole game was now engaged in, and Upton Sharp was the man who made the lucky shot for Frost. This was the only goal scored on either side in the half.

Shortly after recommencing play, the visitor’s goalkeeper fumbled a hardly pressed ball and C. Sharp drove it through. A. Sharp was the next man to score for Frost.

The Oak Grove men stood the contest very well notwithstanding some of them were completely knocked out and had to call on substitutes…

It is very necessary to the life of the game that the goal keeper sometimes fumbles the ball, public opinion to the contrary notwithstanding. Otherwise, few points would ever be scored.

– – –

French Sutton had his collarbone broken playing football Saturday. Boys, it is time to quit playing football and go to plowing.

BUCKEYE

Farmers are busy plowing and preparing to sow oats.

The debate is still progressing. Last Thursday night the program was as follows: Reading by Miss Laura Overholt, recitation by Miss Grace McNeill. Question: Resolved that we owe more to Washington for defending the United States than to Columbus for the discovery of it. To affirm, D. T. McNeill. To deny, R. E. Overholt, Earnest Weiford and Harper Adkison. Messrs. William and Winters McNeill were the judges, and the affirmative got the decision. D.T.’s colleague’s were absent but he produced argument enough for all…

OBSERVER

FROST

Aron Ryder is getting ready for harvest, having bought a mowing machine. He is trying it on the road today.

Most people attend to their own affairs, but there are some people in this neighborhood who attend to everybody’s business except their own.

Harry Gwinn and Forest Herold had a debate of their own Tuesday night, and didn’t invite anybody but the “proper nouns.” The question was “Resolved, that single life is more pleasant than married life.” And the negative gained.

JOHN KILLMEQUICK

BIOGRAPHIC NOTES

JOHN WEBB, the subject of this biographic article, is a character about whom it may be said, as was said about Melchizadek, he was without father or mother, so far as any biographical purpose can be served. His Milesian brogue and his habit of saying not foolish things and never doing anything very wisely, tended to corroborate what he always averred that he was of Irish nativity. He had the papers showing that he was an honorably discharged soldier of the Revolution, and as a pensioner received ninety-six dollars a year. How he ever came to Pocahontas is simply conjectural; but from the fact he chose his place of rest near Mt. Zion, he must have had some acquaintance with parties that may have been in the army when he was.

The Revolutionary veteran, tho he exposed his life for independence, never owned any land and never married. Yet, he wanted a home of his own, a place where he could lay his head and feel at home, which was very commendable in him. He received permission of Williams Moore, son of Pennsylvania John Moore, to use, without rent, as much land as he might want for a cabin, garden and “truck patch.” He built himself a cozy cabin, opened up two or three acres where he produced corn, vegetables and poultry.

On this, he subsisted, with the assistance of his pension and such wages as he could earn in harvesting and haying for the farmers on Knapps Creek…

John Webb remained in his bachelor home until he became disabled by the infirmities of advanced age. Then it was the late Martin Dilley, of revered memory, took charge of the old veteran. He built a very comfortable cabin for his use in the yard near his own commodious dwelling and cared for him until the old soldier “fought his last battle” on the borders of the unseen world. His “silent tent” is in the Dilley graveyard on the line between the Andrew Dilley and John Dilley lands…