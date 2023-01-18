Thursday, January 21, 1898

THE report was prevalent here last Monday, that immediate preparations were being made to move the Buckhannon sawmill to the forks of Greenbrier River in advance of the railroad. The manner in which the report came is that John Holland, of Green Bank, has arrived from Buckhannon where he saw Capt. Wm. Hevener, the contractor, who is advertising for 40 four-horse teams to move the machinery from Buckhannon. The mill will be transported there by rail. This is one of the best equipped mills in the state and credence is given the rumor by the fact that Col. McGraw is the owner of the mill. A citizen of Green Bank has gone to Buckhannon to see about the contract. The job should be done by Pocahontas teams.

THE BANK OF MARLINTON

THE owner of the Marlinton drug store, Dr. Price, has been notified that the building will be needed in the spring for other purposes, confirming the report that a bank is to open for business at that time. Nothing is needed more, and we feel sure that our banking people generally will patronize it. Also, a large number of farmers who do not realize the convenience of having a deposit in a bank subject to check, as well as the safety, will make use of this institution instead of the time honored “stocking”… There is undoubtedly a large number of men in this county who will open a checking account with the new bank who have never yet signed a check.

BIOGRAPHIC NOTES

AARON MOORE, one of the older sons of Moses Moore, the pioneer, hunter and scout, after his marriage with Catherine Johnson, daughter of John Johnson, one of the early settlers near Marlinton, first lived near Frost. But for the greater part of his life he dwelt on the west bank of the Greenbrier, four miles above Marlinton, where he had settled in the woods. By arduous industry and judicious economy Mr. and Mrs. Moore built up a prosperous home. The property is now owned by Uriah Bird, Esq.

Their sons were John, James, Samuel, Thomas, Andrew Jackson, Henry, Willi-am Daniel and George Claiborne, and the daughters were Mary, Elizabeth, Cath-erine, Eliza, and Melinda; eight sons and five daughters.

John Moore, married Jane, daughter of Col. John Baxter and settled in the woods near Marlinton. Their children were Aaron, William, Theo-dore, Washington, and one daughter, Catherine, now Mrs. Thomas Auldridge, near Indian Draft.

James Moore married Anne McNeill, daughter of the late Squire John McNeill, on Dry Branch of Swago…

Samuel Moore married Nancy Beale and settled on the summit of Marlin Mountain in the unbroken forest, and killed ten rattlesnakes on the first acre cleared about his cabin….

William D. Moore settled on Elk Mountain in the woods. He was married three times, first to Rebecca Sharp, second wife was Mary Ann Auldridge, third wife was Hannah Beverridge…

Thomas Moore, a noted rail splitter and fence builder, never married. He opened up a nice farm on Back Alleghany.

Henry Moore married Elizabeth Auldridge, daughter of Thomas Auldridge, Sen., and settled in the woods near Driftwood and opened up two nice farms

Andrew Jackson Moore was married twice, first to Abigail McLaughlin and then to Rachel Grimes…

George C. Moore married Rachel Duncan, on Stony Creek…

Elizabeth became Mrs. William Auldridge…

Catherine Moore was married to John Burr and settled in Burr’s Valley…

Eliza Moore became Mrs. Price McComb, and settled on Cummings Creek densely covered with white pine and opened up virtually several nice farms…

Melinda Moore was the second wife of the late Capt. William Cochran, on Stony Creek… Her second marriage was with Joseph Barlow…

It is instructive to reflect on the memoirs of such a relationship so largely composed of patient, industrious people, accomplishing what they have done in developing our county. Nine members of this family settled in the woods and by their efforts more than a thousand acres of wilderness land has been made to rejoice and blossom as the rose…

It is next to impossible for many of us, my worthy readers, to appreciate what it all cost – weary toil, wear and tear of muscle and bodily vigor and self sacrifice to achieve what they have. Nevertheless, the oldest people tell us that there was more real contentment and satisfaction and enjoyment in life then than now. For there was a felt community of interest and harmonious help and truly sympathetic endeavor that seemed to have a charm not so apparent now. Then it seemed a genuine pleasure to show favors and render assistance. But now, pay seems to be expected for most every thing that may be done in the way of helpful service…