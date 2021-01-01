Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

It’s time again to head to downtown Marlinton and enjoy the sights and sounds of First Fridays at Discovery Junction. The summer fun kicks off Friday, May 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. with the theme “Celebrating the Youth.”

The stage will be filled with student musicians of all ages. The Marlinton Middle School band – which recently got a perfect rating of 1 – will wow the crowd with their impeccable skills. The Pocahontas County High School drumline will keep the beat going with its rhythmic stylings and Marlinton and Hillsboro Elementary students will play recorders and ukuleles.

Marlinton Elementary School will host a school carnival on the street with games, activities and concessions provided by the school’s PTO.

For those who also want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a little Latin flair, the Brushy Flats 4-H Club will be selling walking tacos.

Joining in the fun and educational evening will be Operation Christmas Child, which will share information about the program and how the community can get involved.

A couple First Friday sponsors – The Pocahontas County Prevention Coalition and Pendleton Community Bank – will have booths set up with information and goodies.

In conjunction with all the First Friday fun, the Marlinton Woman’s Club will host its annual Evening with the Arts at the Pocahontas County Opera House. The performance space will be transformed into an art gallery featuring work by county students in several mediums.

It’s all about the kids and their talents at the first of many wonderful First Fridays to be held this summer.